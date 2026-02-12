Sooraj Barjatya presents dreamy romance 'Sangamarmar,' coming soon on JioHotstar
What's the story
JioHotstar has announced a new drama series, Sangamarmar, from filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's Rajshri Productions. The show will explore the emotional fabric of Indian families, focusing on themes of love and responsibility. A press release described it as a "heartfelt drama rooted in the emotional fabric of Indian families." The series will soon be available on the OTT platform.
Cast and crew
The series, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and directed by Vikram Ghai, features Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani. The makers describe the show as a deeply personal journey of a woman grounded in timeless romance and emotionally rich relationships.
Teaser release
JioHotstar has also released a teaser for Sangamarmar, which offers a glimpse into the world of silences that speak louder than words. The teaser highlights moments where love is felt more than expressed, with shared glances and restrained emotions. A female voiceover lets us know that she was lucky to have found a man who understood her silence and stood behind her like a rock.