Sooraj Barjatya presents dreamy romance 'Sangamarmar,' coming soon on JioHotstar

The series, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and directed by Vikram Ghai, features Sheen Savita Dass and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani. The makers describe the show as a deeply personal journey of a woman grounded in timeless romance and emotionally rich relationships.

Teaser release

Teaser is out now

JioHotstar has also released a teaser for Sangamarmar, which offers a glimpse into the world of silences that speak louder than words. The teaser highlights moments where love is felt more than expressed, with shared glances and restrained emotions. A female voiceover lets us know that she was lucky to have found a man who understood her silence and stood behind her like a rock.