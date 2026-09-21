JioStar files FIRs over unauthorized cable retransmission in Odisha
JioStar is getting serious about stopping illegal cable TV retransmission in Odisha.
It has filed police complaints, or first information reports, against local operators in Bhadrak and Kandhamal for broadcasting JioStar channels without permission.
This move is part of a broader effort to identify unauthorized cable networks operating in the state, amid concerns around unauthorized analog transmission.
JioStar submitted electronic and video evidence
JioStar's anti-piracy team handed over electronic and video proof to support its claims, making it clear it is not just talking, it is taking action.
Even with digital systems like DAS rolling out, some operators are still stuck on old-school piracy.
JioStar's Anti-Piracy Legal and Enforcement Team submitted electronic and video evidence in connection with the cases.