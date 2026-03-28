Jisshu Sengupta clarifies 'Bhooth Bangla' is nothing like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'
What's the story
Bengali cinema star Jisshu Sengupta has denied any similarities between his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla and the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Speaking to IANS, he said, "No, it's not that. Please go and watch it because I can assure you this is nothing like Bhool Bhulaiyaa." "Bhooth Bangla is very different. This is a horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I won't say it was a horror comedy. It was a psychological thriller."
Film details
'Bhooth Bangla' unites Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan
Sengupta also emphasized the upcoming collaboration between actor Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan in Bhooth Bangla. He said, "Priyadarshan sir is coming back with a bang and with this...Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan sir will be coming together after so many years." Notably, Kumar also led Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was directed by Priyadarshan. Meanwhile, Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. It is set to hit theaters on April 10.
Actor's role
Sengupta on the film's possible delay
Sengupta also humorously reminded fans that he is part of Bhooth Bangla, not Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He said, "Also, Bhool Bhulaiyaa mein main nahi tha. I am there in Bhooth Bangla." When asked about reports of a delay in the film's release, he said, "Mujhe pata nahi hai. 10 tareekh likha hua posters par toh 10 tareekh hi hai. That's pretty much it."