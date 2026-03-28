The film releases on April 10

Jisshu Sengupta clarifies 'Bhooth Bangla' is nothing like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

By Isha Sharma 10:05 am Mar 28, 202610:05 am

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Bengali cinema star Jisshu Sengupta has denied any similarities between his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla and the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Speaking to IANS, he said, "No, it's not that. Please go and watch it because I can assure you this is nothing like Bhool Bhulaiyaa." "Bhooth Bangla is very different. This is a horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa, I won't say it was a horror comedy. It was a psychological thriller."