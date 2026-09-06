'Mirzapur: The Movie': Director discusses Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey
What's the story
The recently released Mirzapur: The Movie has retained most of its characters from the popular Prime Video series. However, one notable change is the recasting of Bablu Pandit, originally played by Vikrant Massey in the first season. Jitendra Kumar stepped into this role for the film adaptation, and his performance has received mixed reviews. Director Gurmmeet Singh has now explained this casting decision.
Casting decision
Singh on how the approach changed after re-casting Bablu
While lead actors such as Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi returned for the film, Massey opted out.
In an interview with Zoom, Singh said, "Creative process ki best cheez hoti hai ki voh hume kabhi baandhe na. Ummeed hoti hai ki sab cheez same rahe, lekin voh nahi ho sakti."
"Jab humne decide kiya ki Bablu ko re-cast karna hai, hum film ko ek naye tarike se approach kar rahe the. Iski vajah se...humare liye naye doors open ho gaye."
Actor's performance
Director praises Kumar's performance as Bablu
Singh also praised Kumar for his portrayal of Bablu.
He said, "Season 1 mein Bablu ka koi agenda nahi tha, apni personal agency nahi thi. Film mein hum dikha paye ki Bablu ke ambitions hain, plan hain, uski apni ek soch hain and just Jitendra coming on board and the fact that he made us comfortable."
"With his confidence, he made Bablu his Bablu. We cannot be more blessed and thankful to him."
Actor's reaction
Meanwhile, Massey has reacted to the film
Despite not being a part of the project, Massey has been supportive of the film.
At a recent event, he encouraged audiences to watch Mirzapur: The Movie in theaters and praised its quality.
The film, which also stars Divyenndu and Ravi Kishan, was released on September 4 and has crossed the ₹50cr mark at the box office.