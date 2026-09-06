'Mirzapur: The Movie': Director discusses Jitendra Kumar replacing Vikrant Massey

While lead actors such as Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi returned for the film, Massey opted out.

In an interview with Zoom, Singh said, "Creative process ki best cheez hoti hai ki voh hume kabhi baandhe na. Ummeed hoti hai ki sab cheez same rahe, lekin voh nahi ho sakti."

"Jab humne decide kiya ki Bablu ko re-cast karna hai, hum film ko ek naye tarike se approach kar rahe the. Iski vajah se...humare liye naye doors open ho gaye."