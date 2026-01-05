Next Article
Jiya Shankar's team clears up 'mystery man' photo rumors
Entertainment
Jiya Shankar landed in the gossip spotlight after a photo with a "mystery man" popped up online, sparking fresh talk about her rumored relationship with Abhishek Malhan (aka Fukra Insaan).
Both had already denied engagement buzz, but chatter picked up again—so Jiya's team stepped in to set the record straight.
Team asks for privacy, wants focus on her work
In their statement, Jiya's team explained the photo wasn't meant to stir rumors and asked everyone to respect her privacy.
They emphasized that Jiya prefers to keep her personal life private and would rather people talk about her projects than speculate about who she's dating.