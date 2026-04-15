Jenna Ortega-Glen Powell's 'The Great Beyond' trailer unveiled at CinemaCon 

During Warner Bros.'s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, director JJ Abrams unveiled a trailer for his upcoming film The Great Beyond. The star-studded cast includes Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Merritt Wever, and Samuel L Jackson . This marks Abrams's first directorial venture since 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. It's scheduled to hit theaters on November 13.

Teaser details Trailer for 'The Great Beyond' The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the trailer for The Great Beyond opens with a quote from HG Wells and features Powell and Ortega in an uncertain interaction. "People like us, I think we're looking for something, something pure, something we can't find here," says Ortega in the clip. The scenes depict "flickering lights, a glowing substance, and the ground opening up" before culminating with Powell on the run.

Director's insight Abrams on why he made 'The Great Beyond' From the stage, Abrams explained his vision for The Great Beyond. He said, "I felt like I needed to get back to telling original stories." "I wanted it to be big and something that generations, different people can all go to the theater to see." "At the heart of the movie, it's about reconnecting with that sense of possibility and wonder that we had when we were kids."

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