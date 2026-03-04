'Jockey' OTT release: Where to watch, plot, cast
Entertainment
Jockey, a Tamil sports drama directed by Dr. Pragabhal, is now on Amazon Prime Video after its January 23, 2026 theater release.
The movie follows Ramar (Yuvan Krishna) and his rival Karthi (Ridhaan Krishnas) as their goats face off in Madurai's intense traditional sport, kicking off a tense rivalry.
Highlights of the film
The film dives into the gritty world of keda sandai, showing how deep this tradition runs in Madurai.
With raw visuals and an energetic soundtrack, Jockey brings the dust and adrenaline of the arenas right to your screen.
What did viewers think?
The Times of India gave Jockey 3.5 stars, praising its authentic vibe.
Some viewers praised the emotional ending and how real the human-animal bonds felt.