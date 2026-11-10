Joel announces 1st concert since NPH diagnosis at Florida Atlantic
Entertainment
Billy Joel just announced his first official concert since being diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).
He'll be at Florida Atlantic University on December 14, 2026, for a special night called "Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers...And a Little Music."
The news dropped on his Instagram.
Joel disclosed NPH May 2025
Joel, first shared his NPH diagnosis in May 2025 after it affected his balance and led to canceled shows.
Still, he surprised everyone with an impromptu performance at an amphitheater in Wellington earlier this year, proving he's not ready to slow down.
In a July 2025 PEOPLE interview, Joel said, "I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover from it."