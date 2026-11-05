Johansson says 'The Batman Part II' role caused existential angst
Entertainment
Scarlett Johansson just shared that her character in The Batman Part II was "very hard to figure out" and even gave her some "existential angst."
She's keeping details under wraps, so fans are left guessing until the movie hits theaters on February 28, 2028.
Speculation links Johansson to Gilda Gold
Johansson's hints have sparked buzz that she could be playing Gilda Gold, a character from DC Comics known for her complicated ties to Harvey Dent (Two-Face) and a possible turn as the villain Holiday.
This fits with Scarlett's take on the role, which feels especially complex and challenging.