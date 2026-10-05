Johar ends 'Koffee With Karan' after 22 years to direct
Entertainment
After 22 years of hosting Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar is saying goodbye to the iconic talk show and turning his energy back to filmmaking.
He's excited about spending the next decade directing more movies and sharing new stories with audiences.
Johar lines up 2 2027 films
Johar has reportedly two big films lined up for 2027: a family saga and a love story.
His production house, Dharma Productions, is also rolling out projects like Gadadhari Bheem (a mythological superhero film), Udta Teer with Ayushmann Khurrana (releasing October 23, 2026), and Brahmastra - Part Two: Dev.
Plus, he just announced a film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founding chief of India's external intelligence agency, R&AW, set for 2028, showing he's ready to explore all kinds of stories ahead.