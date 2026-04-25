Johar expected at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Mumbai screening
Entertainment
Karan Johar is expected to attend an exclusive screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Mumbai, bringing together about 50 top names from Bollywood and the fashion world.
The event highlights Mumbai's growing role in global film buzz, just as excitement for the sequel ramps up.
Frankel sequel features Streep, Hathaway, Ashley
This invite-only night blends cinema with high fashion, echoing the movie's vibe.
Directed by David Frankel, the sequel brings back Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, and introduces Simone Ashley.
Expect a story that dives into how digital trends are changing fashion journalism.
The film hits Indian theaters on May 1, 2026.