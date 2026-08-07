Johar hosted 'The Traitors Season 2' trailer teases mind games
The new trailer for The Traitors Season 2 is out, and it's all about mind games and drama between 21 celebrity contestants.
Hosted by Karan Johar, the show splits celebs like Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, and Rhea Chakraborty into "Innocents" and secret "Traitors," with everyone aiming for the top spot and a cash prize.
Sherawat confronts Chakraborty at Suryagarh Palace
Set against the backdrop of Jaisalmer's royal Suryagarh Palace, the trailer shows plenty of confrontations, like Sherawat telling Chakraborty, "Rhea, you were in jail, this is a big comeback for you," while Tiwari claims her past helps her spot liars.
There's also Boo, a mysterious new accomplice.
Johar hints at some unexpected twists that even surprised him.
'The Traitors Season 2' premieres Aug13
The The Traitors Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 13, with new episodes every Thursday.
The show has already made waves.