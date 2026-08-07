Johar hosted 'The Traitors Season 2' trailer teases mind games

The new trailer for The Traitors Season 2 is out, and it's all about mind games and drama between 21 celebrity contestants.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the show splits celebs like Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, and Rhea Chakraborty into "Innocents" and secret "Traitors," with everyone aiming for the top spot and a cash prize.