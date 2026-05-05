Johar makes 1st Met Gala appearance in Malhotra Varma homage Entertainment May 05, 2026

Karan Johar just made his first-ever Met Gala appearance, stepping out in a custom Manish Malhotra outfit inspired by the legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma.

Johar said the look really clicked with his own cinematic style and thanked Malhotra for taking Indian culture global, calling the outfit "And who better than my oldest partner in crime & fashion to help me bring this to life other than Manish Malhotra. To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together, is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!"