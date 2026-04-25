Johar reveals 'Koffee With Karan' S9, developing 'KANK' web series
Entertainment
Karan Johar just revealed that Koffee With Karan is coming back for Season nine, set to premiere during Diwali 2026.
He's also working on a web series based on his 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK).
Johar's series to explore marital infidelity
The upcoming series will take a fresh look at infidelity in marriage, the same bold topic that made the original film so talked about.
Johar shared that people were unsettled by these themes back then, but believes they're still relevant today.
While details about the cast and platform are under wraps, he says the long-form format is expected to allow a more nuanced exploration this time around.