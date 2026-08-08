John Abraham to lead director Shivam Nair's next action thriller?
What's the story
Bollywood actor John Abraham is set to reunite with director Shivam Nair (The Diplomat) for a new two-hero action thriller, reported Bollywood Hungama. The project is currently in the early stages of development. Details about the film are still under wraps, but sources describe it as a high-octane commercial entertainer focused on two equally powerful protagonists.
Film details
Film targeting late 2027 release
The report states that Abraham was impressed by the concept and immediately came on board, while discussions are underway for the parallel lead.
The makers plan to take it into production by the end of this year, targeting a theatrical release in late 2027.
Past success
Abraham and Nair previously collaborated on 'The Diplomat'
Abraham and Nair's first collaboration, The Diplomat, was both a critical and commercial success.
The actor received widespread acclaim for his restrained performance as J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat trying to repatriate an Indian girl from Pakistan.
Since then, the duo has been discussing multiple ideas for another collaboration.
Director's venture
Another upcoming project of Abraham: 'Force 3'
Sources have called this film the most commercial project Nair has ever attempted. The director is known for directing espionage thrillers such as Naam Shabana, Special OPS, and Mukhbir.
Meanwhile, Abraham is also set to star in Force 3, another two-hero project where he will be pitted against Harshvardhan Rane.
The Bhav Dhulia directorial is currently in its final production stage and will hit theaters on March 19, 2027.