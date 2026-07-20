John Abraham buys Bandra bungalow for ₹84cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor John Abraham has reportedly added a luxurious bungalow to his real estate portfolio. The property, located in the upscale Bandra (West) area of Mumbai, was purchased for a whopping ₹84 crore. The deal was registered on July 14, 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, a real estate consultancy firm.
Property details
Property details
The newly acquired property is located on St Martin Road, one of Mumbai's most coveted residential areas.
The freehold property spans a massive 1,017.6 square meters and houses an existing bungalow with a built-up area of around 193.12 square meters.
Additionally, the premises also include an outhouse that measures approximately 31.5 square meters.
Career highlights
Meanwhile, know more about Abraham's lineup
Abraham was recently seen in the political thriller The Diplomat and followed it up with the actioner Tehran.
He will next be seen as Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in an untitled biopic based on the former cop's life.
He is also set to reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in Force 3, the third installment of the hit action franchise.