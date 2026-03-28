John Hannah reunites with Fraser, Weisz for 'The Mummy' reboot
What's the story
John Hannah, who appeared in the original The Mummy trilogy, is set to return for the next installment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor will be reuniting with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz for this new part of Universal Pictures's horror-adventure franchise. The film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence fame.
Film details
Film to start production soon
While the plot details of the project are under wraps, it is known that David Coggeshall has penned the script. The original 1999 film featured Fraser as a treasure hunter who accidentally awakens a high priest in 1920s Egypt. Hannah's character was the unreliable brother of Weisz's character, a thief who always manages to pocket something despite ancient cities crumbling around him. The film is set to go into production this fall in London and Morocco.
Production details
'The Mummy' reboot will release in 2028
The upcoming The Mummy reboot will be produced by Sean Daniel, who also produced the original films with James Jacks. They will be joined by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment. Fraser and Hivemind's Jason F Brown are on board as executive producers. Universal Pictures has scheduled the film for a May 19, 2028, release date.