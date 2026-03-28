John Hannah reunites with Fraser, Weisz for 'The Mummy' reboot

Film details

Film to start production soon

While the plot details of the project are under wraps, it is known that David Coggeshall has penned the script. The original 1999 film featured Fraser as a treasure hunter who accidentally awakens a high priest in 1920s Egypt. Hannah's character was the unreliable brother of Weisz's character, a thief who always manages to pocket something despite ancient cities crumbling around him. The film is set to go into production this fall in London and Morocco.