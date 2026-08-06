Johnson and Hashian co-executive produce 'Moana' album featuring Pacific artists

Johnson and Iam Tongi collaborated on "Your Dad," which Johnson wrote as a heartfelt nod to his daughters Jasmine (10) and Tiana (eight). This is also the first big project he's worked on with Hashian, an idea she dreamed up years ago.

Hashian says working together brought them closer while honoring Pacific Island culture with help from choreographers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa`amaligi.

The album's out now.