Johnson and Hashian co-executive produce 'Moana' album featuring Pacific artists
Entertainment
Dwayne Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, just teamed up to co-executive produce "Moana: Voices Across the Ocean," a Disney album released alongside the 2026 live-action Moana.
The project spotlights Pacific Island artists and includes fresh takes on classic tracks, like "We Know the Way" covered by Dinah Jane and Stan Walker.
Johnson, Tongi collaborate on 'Your Dad'
Johnson and Iam Tongi collaborated on "Your Dad," which Johnson wrote as a heartfelt nod to his daughters Jasmine (10) and Tiana (eight). This is also the first big project he's worked on with Hashian, an idea she dreamed up years ago.
Hashian says working together brought them closer while honoring Pacific Island culture with help from choreographers Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa`amaligi.
The album's out now.