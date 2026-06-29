Johnson calls 'Moana' dance choreography harder than action scenes Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Dwayne Johnson is back as Maui in Disney's live-action Moana, hitting theaters July 10, 2026.

While he originally voiced the demigod in the animated film, this time he says learning the dance choreography was a little bit more challenging than any action scene.

"The timing of dance choreography is a little bit more challenging because there's music involved," he shared, adding that nailing those moves and lyrics, especially for fan-favorite songs, came with extra pressure.