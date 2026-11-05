Johnson dies at 50 after heart aneurysm diagnosis, niece says
Entertainment
Kimmarie Johnson, who played Judy in a memorable 1998 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, has sadly passed away at age 50.
Her niece Rhonda Scott shared that Johnson suffered a heart event at her Los Angeles home on October 27 and was later diagnosed with a heart aneurysm before passing peacefully on November 4.
Johnson remembered for screen warmth
Johnson made her mark. Fans might also recognize her from Dude, Where's My Car? (2000).
Her unexpected loss leaves many remembering the warmth she brought to both the screen and those around her.