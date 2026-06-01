Jolie-Pitt son Maddox officially files to drop Pitt from surname
Entertainment
Maddox Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially applied to remove "Pitt" from his surname and go by Maddox Chivan Jolie.
He's already been using "Jolie" in his professional credits, so this move feels pretty natural.
Jolie-Pitt daughters use Jolie, Shiloh formalized
Maddox isn't alone. His sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also switched to just "Jolie," and Shiloh made it official after turning 18.
The family's name changes come years after Jolie and Pitt split in 2016.