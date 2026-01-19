Jon Batiste opens World Economic Forum 2026 with a genre-mixing concert
Entertainment
The World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 kicks off in Davos, Switzerland from January 19-23, but things get started early with a live concert by Grammy-winner Jon Batiste that will precede the meeting.
The event brings together global leaders to talk about the future of the economy, tech, and world issues.
Music meets tech for global unity
Batiste follows a performance by the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, joined by violinist Renaud Capucon, with the concert blending classical music with jazz, soul, gospel, and R&B.
The show gets an extra twist with AI-generated visuals reacting to the music in real time.
The concert is intended to set a collaborative tone, encouraging dialogue, listening and empathy among its worldwide guests.