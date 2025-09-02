Jon Batiste to make India debut with 2 concerts

Ticketing information

Ticketing details for Delhi-NCR concert

For those interested in attending the Delhi-NCR concert, artist pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday at 11:00am. General sales will follow on Friday at 11:00am through BookMyShow. Mumbai ticketing details are yet to be announced. "Jon Batiste's music speaks a universal language and his India debut is both a cultural milestone and a rare, moving experience for fans in the country," said Naman Pugalia of BookMyShow Live Events.