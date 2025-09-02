Jon Batiste to make India debut with 2 concerts
American singer-songwriter and pianist Jon Batiste will be performing in India for the very first time this November. The multi-genre artist will perform in Delhi-NCR on November 24 at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, followed by Mumbai on November 26. His latest studio album I.D. features a collaboration with Andra Day.
For those interested in attending the Delhi-NCR concert, artist pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday at 11:00am. General sales will follow on Friday at 11:00am through BookMyShow. Mumbai ticketing details are yet to be announced. "Jon Batiste's music speaks a universal language and his India debut is both a cultural milestone and a rare, moving experience for fans in the country," said Naman Pugalia of BookMyShow Live Events.
Career highlights
Batiste is a seven-time Grammy winner, which includes Album of the Year, and he also holds an Academy Award for putting together the score of Pixar's Soul. He served as bandleader and musical director on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for seven years. His 2021 album We Are and his 2023 album World Music Radio received a lot of praise.