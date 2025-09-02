Anurag Kashyap's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' shines at Venice premiere

Anuparna Roy's debut feature, Songs of Forgotten Trees, had its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival . It was the sole Indian entry in this year's prestigious Orizzonti Competition section. Presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap , it received a rousing response during its packed screening. The movie explores the evolving relationship between two migrant women in Mumbai.

Filmmaker's statement Kashyap congratulated Roy on her achievement Kashyap expressed his joy over the film's success. According to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "It's so good to see this for Anuparna and the team, who have worked really hard to pull off a film in this day and age that I couldn't have done even 25 years ago." "I am sure the film has a long journey from here to the world and she surely is the next strong voice of a filmmaker from India."

Director's response Here's what the filmmaker said Roy also shared her excitement at the film's premiere in Venice. She said, "It's almost unbelievable for me to see the film premiere here at Venice and the response that it has got." "I want to thank the team who were with me on the film and especially my producers who supported me throughout." The premiere was also attended by producers Bibhanshu Rai, Ranjan Singh, Romil Modi, co-producers Navin Shetty, Sharib Khan & Vikas Kumar.