'Mad Men's Jon Hamm welcomes 1st child with Anna Osceola
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jon Hamm (55) and his wife, actor Anna Osceola (38), have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. In August, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting their first baby together. The insider had said at the time that Hamm was "ready" to become a dad. "Jon's incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for."
Parenting advice
Hamm spoke about becoming a father in September
After the pregnancy news broke, Hamm spoke candidly about becoming a parent later in life during an interview on the Today show in September.
When asked if he had received unsolicited parenting advice, Hamm jokingly replied, "Yes, a lot."
He added that he was looking forward to being a father.
"The best thing I keep hearing is how much it changes you for the better, and I'm excited," he had said.
Love story
Couple got married in 2023
Hamm and Osceola first met on the set of Mad Men.
They got engaged in February 2023, and they got married months later in June at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, the same town where Mad Men's finale was filmed.
Hamm had earlier expressed a desire to start a family while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.
"It's not lost on me that I'm 53," he had said. "I will be the old dad, but so it goes."