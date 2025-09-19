Jon Stewart mocks Trump in rare 'The Daily Show' appearance

This episode dropped right after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely—Kimmel had made controversial comments about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's death. Against this tense backdrop in late-night TV, Stewart opened as a "patriotically obedient host," calling Trump "father" and "dear leader," while also taking playful shots at his recent UK trip. The whole thing was a sharp send-up of free speech debates and media censorship swirling around late-night shows.

Stewart's return was a reminder of his comedic genius

Stewart leaned into parody by acting as a "patriotically obedient host" and wearing attire that mirrored Trump's signature style.

He used an ironic chorus of "Oh Donald, we love you" to highlight contradictions in Trump's messaging.

All in all, it was classic Stewart: smart comedy with something real to say about politics and media right now.