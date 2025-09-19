Delhi HC bars AI use of Karan Johar's likeness
The Delhi High Court just stepped in to protect filmmaker Karan Johar from having his name, face, or voice used commercially by AI tools like deepfakes—without his say-so.
This move comes after Johar filed a plea, worried about people making money off his image or creating fake content featuring him.
The court made it clear: using someone's likeness for profit without consent is not okay.
Court's ruling adds to similar decisions for other celebs
Johar's case highlighted problems like unauthorized merch with his face and fake social media profiles popping up online.
His lawyer stressed the need to safeguard these rights, and the court agreed—echoing similar rulings for celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Parody or caricature content was not targeted here, as the court recognized exceptions for such material.
The decision reflects ongoing concerns about respecting personal identity in the age of AI.