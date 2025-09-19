Delhi HC bars AI use of Karan Johar's likeness Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

The Delhi High Court just stepped in to protect filmmaker Karan Johar from having his name, face, or voice used commercially by AI tools like deepfakes—without his say-so.

This move comes after Johar filed a plea, worried about people making money off his image or creating fake content featuring him.

The court made it clear: using someone's likeness for profit without consent is not okay.