Jimmy Fallon shows support for 'suspended' Jimmy Kimmel
Entertainment
Jimmy Fallon is backing Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week.
The network pulled the show following FCC pressure over Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's death on September 15.
On his September 18 monolog, Fallon called Kimmel "a decent, funny and loving guy," joked about censorship, and said, "I hope he comes back."
Jon Stewart, other late-night hosts also rallied behind Kimmel
Jon Stewart and other late-night hosts also rallied behind Kimmel, with Stewart making a surprise appearance on The Daily Show to highlight concerns about free speech in comedy.
Their united response shows just how tricky it can be for comedians to balance jokes and boundaries these days.