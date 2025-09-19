Jason Momoa's 'Chief of War' awaits season 2 renewal

Cast, crew hopeful for quick renewal

Originally meant to be a one-and-done story, Chief of War was reworked to leave room for more seasons, adding some big twists along the way.

Now, everyone—including cast members like Luciane Buchanan—is hoping Apple gives them the green light by September.

If you're curious, season one is streaming now and fans (including Momoa) are rooting for more Hawaiian history on screen.