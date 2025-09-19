Next Article
Jason Momoa's 'Chief of War' awaits season 2 renewal
Entertainment
Chief of War, the Apple TV+ series that dropped in August 2025, is still waiting to hear if it'll get a second season.
The show dives into Hawaii's dramatic unification in the late 1700s, with Jason Momoa—who also co-created it—described playing his ancestors as "such a responsibility. It's scary and exciting."
Cast, crew hopeful for quick renewal
Originally meant to be a one-and-done story, Chief of War was reworked to leave room for more seasons, adding some big twists along the way.
Now, everyone—including cast members like Luciane Buchanan—is hoping Apple gives them the green light by September.
If you're curious, season one is streaming now and fans (including Momoa) are rooting for more Hawaiian history on screen.