Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' OTT release date is here
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic comedy, Param Sundari, hit theaters on August 29, 2025 (after a slight delay from July).
If you missed it on the big screen, don't worry—it's set to stream on Amazon Prime Video between late October and early November 2025, just in time for the festive season.
When and where to watch 'Param Sundari'
Param Sundari will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video about eight weeks after its theatrical release.
You'll be able to catch all the romance and Kerala vibes from home.
This is what happens in 'Param Sundari'
Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film follows Param (Malhotra), a carefree young man from Delhi who invests in start-ups using his father's money, who meets Sundari (Kapoor), a homestay owner in Kerala.
Their story explores love and cultural differences against scenic backwaters—plus appearances by Sanjay Kapoor and Manjot Singh.