Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' OTT release date is here Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's new romantic comedy, Param Sundari, hit theaters on August 29, 2025 (after a slight delay from July).

If you missed it on the big screen, don't worry—it's set to stream on Amazon Prime Video between late October and early November 2025, just in time for the festive season.