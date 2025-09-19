Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam' heads to OTT: Where to watch

More about the film

The story follows Sandeep (Mohanlal), a 40-year-old bachelor who's had a heart transplant and finds himself at his donor's daughter's engagement in Pune—cue plenty of comic moments.

Malavika Mohanan stars alongside Sangeeth Prathap and Siddique, with fun cameos from Basil Joseph and Meera Jasmine.

Even with tough Onam box office competition, Hridayapoorvam stood out for its heartfelt story and strong performances—plus it marks a big reunion for Mohanlal and director Anthikad after 10 years.