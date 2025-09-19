Next Article
'My Life with the Walter Boys' S03: Release date, plot
Entertainment
Get ready, fans—Netflix has previously confirmed that "My Life with the Walter Boys" is coming back for a third season in Fall 2026.
The show follows Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), a city girl learning to navigate life—and love—with the big Walter family in rural Colorado.
Where to stream 'My Life with the Walter Boys'
Season 3 will stream on Netflix, sticking with its usual home. It was renewed before Season 2 even dropped on August 28, 2025, and filming has already started.
Expect answers to last season's cliffhanger—Jackie's big confession and a family emergency—as the story digs deeper into family, loss, and growing up.