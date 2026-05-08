Jonathan Bailey to star alongside Natalie Portman in psychological thriller

Actor Jonathan Bailey, who became Hollywood 's box office star in 2025 with Jurassic World Rebirth and Wicked: For Good, has signed a new project. As per Variety, he will star in Pumping Black, a psychological thriller set in the cutthroat world of professional cycling. The film also stars Oscar-winner Natalie Portman and will be directed by Mimi Cave. Haley Hope Bartels has written the screenplay.

Film synopsis Here's everything we know about the film Pumping Black will follow the story of Taylor Mace (Bailey), a 35-year-old cyclist who is on the verge of aging out of the sport. He is mentored by Andrea Lathe (Portman), a doctor with her own ambitions. As they race toward the Tour de France, Taylor must resort to extreme measures to protect his secret. The film is described as an "adrenaline fuelled, dangerous thriller" similar to Whiplash and Black Swan.

Film production Production set to begin in fall Pumping Black is being produced by Stacey Sher at Shiny Penny, Cave, Anton's Sebastien Raybaud, and Portman and Sophie Mas from MountainA. Anton is fully financing the project, with production set to begin in the fall. Sher expressed excitement about the project saying, "Haley's script immediately pulled us into a 'visceral, psychological world that feels both thrilling and completely original.'"

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