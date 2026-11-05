Jones feared for his life after severe flu hospitalization
Entertainment
Sir Tom Jones, the iconic Welsh singer, recently shared that a severe flu landed him in the hospital and made him genuinely fear for his life.
The 86-year-old opened up about this at a Los Angeles concert, saying he felt grateful to the medical staff at UCLA and even more determined to keep performing live.
Jones to perform in San Bernadino
After being treated at UCLA Medical Center and having to cancel some shows, Jones is now back on his feet and set to perform in San Bernadino.
He's still passionate about live music, plus he just wrapped up his long run as a coach on The Voice UK, capping it off with a win for Team Tom.