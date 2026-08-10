Jones 'The Dukes of Hazzard' actor dies after heart attack
Entertainment
Ben Jones, who played the lovable Cooter Davenport on The Dukes of Hazzard, has died at 84 after a heart attack at home.
His wife Alma Viator called him the "love of my life" and said, "Ben had the most amazing rich full life."
Jones served 2 terms in Congress
Jones starred in all seven seasons of The Dukes of Hazzard and also appeared in classics like Smokey and the Bandit. After acting, he served two terms as a US congressman for Georgia.
Co-star Tom Wopat remembered him as a "fine friend," saying it feels like "we lost a Duke cousin today."