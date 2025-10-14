Jonita Gandhi collaborates with Ed Sheeran on 'Heaven' remix
What's the story
Indian singer-songwriter Jonita Gandhi has collaborated with global pop sensation Ed Sheeran on a Hindi remix of his recent hit Heaven. The song is part of Sheeran's forthcoming remix EP, an extension of his latest album Play, which will be released on Friday. "I think this is the first song of his to feature Hindi lyrics, and I'm so honored to be the one to do it," Gandhi told Hindustan Times.
Cultural fusion
'I've been such a huge fan of Ed's'
Gandhi, who has been a long-time fan of Sheeran's work, said the experience was meaningful for her. "I've been such a huge fan of Ed's for as long as I can remember, so getting to collaborate with him on this version of Heaven feels really special," she shared. "It's a beautiful love song, and I feel so grateful to bring a little bit of my personality and heart into it."
Emotional depth
Other Indian artists featured in Sheeran's upcoming remix EP
Gandhi's Hindi verse in Heaven captures the emotional essence of the track. "My verse on the song expresses that feeling of knowing that you're with 'the one.' It's super romantic and I can't wait for everyone to hear it!" she told the outlet. The remix EP will also include Indian artists Karan Aujla, rapper Hanumankind, and Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan, who collaborates with his daughter Dhee on Don't Look Down.
Career progression
Gandhi opened for Sheeran's concert in India
Gandhi's collaboration with Sheeran started earlier this year when she opened for his India concert. "After having the chance to meet him and even open for his concert earlier this year in India, I was blown away by how genuine and grounded he is," she said. The singer also felt that the timing of the collaboration couldn't have been more fitting, as October is her birthday month and Diwali is just around the corner.
Global influence
Canadian singer has delivered several chart-topping hits
Gandhi, an Indian-origin Canadian-born singer who started her playback singing career in 2013 with Chennai Express, has since delivered several chart-topping hits. Known for her colorful YouTube performances, she has gained a massive international following through both movie songs and independent music. In 2024, she took a leap into solo pop music with her first independent EP single Love Like That.