Jonita Gandhi collaborates with Ed Sheeran on 'Heaven' remix

Indian singer-songwriter Jonita Gandhi has collaborated with global pop sensation Ed Sheeran on a Hindi remix of his recent hit Heaven. The song is part of Sheeran's forthcoming remix EP, an extension of his latest album Play﻿, which will be released on Friday. "I think this is the first song of his to feature Hindi lyrics, and I'm so honored to be the one to do it," Gandhi told Hindustan Times.

Cultural fusion 'I've been such a huge fan of Ed's' Gandhi, who has been a long-time fan of Sheeran's work, said the experience was meaningful for her. "I've been such a huge fan of Ed's for as long as I can remember, so getting to collaborate with him on this version of Heaven feels really special," she shared. "It's a beautiful love song, and I feel so grateful to bring a little bit of my personality and heart into it."

Emotional depth Other Indian artists featured in Sheeran's upcoming remix EP Gandhi's Hindi verse in Heaven captures the emotional essence of the track. "My verse on the song expresses that feeling of knowing that you're with 'the one.' It's super romantic and I can't wait for everyone to hear it!" she told the outlet. The remix EP will also include Indian artists Karan Aujla, rapper Hanumankind, and Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan, who collaborates with his daughter Dhee on Don't Look Down.

Career progression Gandhi opened for Sheeran's concert in India Gandhi's collaboration with Sheeran started earlier this year when she opened for his India concert. "After having the chance to meet him and even open for his concert earlier this year in India, I was blown away by how genuine and grounded he is," she said. The singer also felt that the timing of the collaboration couldn't have been more fitting, as October is her birthday month and Diwali is just around the corner.