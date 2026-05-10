Joseph announces special paid premieres for 'Athiradi' on May 13
Basil Joseph just announced that his new film, Athiradi, is getting special paid premieres on May 13 at 6:30pm in select theaters worldwide, one day before its theatrical release on May 14.
The news, shared by Joseph himself on social media, has fans hyped for this early watch.
Anirudhan debuts directing 'Athiradi'
Athiradi is a campus-based action entertainer directed by first-time director Arun Anirudhan and stars Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, and Vineeth Sreenivasan.
It's co-written by Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria (of Kaathal - The Core), and marks Joseph's debut as a producer alongside Dr. Ananthu Entertainments, Tovino Thomas, and Sameer Thahir.
With a U certificate from the censor board, it's set to be a family-friendly watch, plus music by Vishnu Vijay rounds out the vibe.