'Josephine' trailer shows Tatum supporting daughter, hits theaters November 20
Entertainment
The trailer for Josephine just dropped, showing Channing Tatum as a dad supporting his daughter through tough times.
Directed by Beth de Araujo, the film made a splash at Sundance 2026 (winning both the Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic and an audience award) and arrives in theaters November 20.
Reeves witnesses violent crime in 'Josephine'
Josephine centers on a young girl (newcomer Mason Reeves) who witnesses a violent crime in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
The movie follows her struggle to process what happened and her parents' efforts to help her heal.
One critic called Reeves's performance one of the great child performances of the decade, with Gemma Chan and Philip Ettinger rounding out the cast.