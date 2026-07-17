Joshi denies quitting 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' urges verification
Entertainment
Dilip Joshi, who's been Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for nearly 18 years, says he's not quitting the show.
He called out fake news online and asked the media to double-check facts before posting anything.
"Please confirm it once with the production house or with the person concerned to check whether it is true or false," he advised.
Joshi praises Modi, writers and cast
Joshi gave a shout-out to producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the writers for keeping stories fresh and praised the cast for their dedication and energy.
With over 4,750 episodes aired, he said everyone still works just as hard to make people laugh as they did from day one.