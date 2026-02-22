Filming begins soon

'Devara 2' script locked, shooting to begin in May: Report

By Isha Sharma 12:06 pm Feb 22, 202612:06 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated sequel to Jr NTR's Devara, titled Devara 2, is reportedly set to go on floors in May 2026. According to a report by 123Telugu, director Koratala Siva has locked the final version of the script. Siva has also made detailed edits to the narrative, ensuring that it will be on a much bigger scale than its predecessor.