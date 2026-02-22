'Devara 2' script locked, shooting to begin in May: Report
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to Jr NTR's Devara, titled Devara 2, is reportedly set to go on floors in May 2026. According to a report by 123Telugu, director Koratala Siva has locked the final version of the script. Siva has also made detailed edits to the narrative, ensuring that it will be on a much bigger scale than its predecessor.
Production progress
'Devara 2' promises to be a massive cinematic experience
With the script work reportedly wrapped up, preparations for Devara 2 are moving at a brisk pace. If everything goes as planned, Devara 2 promises to deliver a massive cinematic experience. Devara, released in 2024, also starred Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and received mixed reviews. It featured NTR in dual roles, while Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, and Zarina Wahab starred in supporting roles.
Other projects
NTR also has 'Dragon' in the pipeline
NTR was last seen in Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani starrer War 2, where he played the central antagonist. The movie, backed by Yash Raj Films, received mixed to negative reviews from critics and the audience alike. He is currently shooting for an action-drama with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon.