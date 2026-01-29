Jr NTR thanks Delhi HC for protecting his 'personality rights'
Entertainment
Telugu star Jr NTR just got a big win from the Delhi High Court, which has ordered protection for his personality rights—basically stopping people from using his name, image, or style online without permission.
In a statement, he said the order safeguards his personality rights in the digital age.
What's this all about?
Jr NTR filed a petition seeking protection against unauthorized use of his identity on social media and commercial exploitation on e-commerce platforms.
The court agreed he's built up major goodwill over the years with names like "NTR," "Tarak," and even titles like "Young Tiger."
Now, everything from morphed and AI-generated images to unauthorized merch using his likeness is officially off-limits.
Next hearing: May 19, 2026.