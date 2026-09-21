Jr NTR to resume 'Dragon' in October after shoulder surgery
Entertainment
Jr NTR is gearing up to get back on the Dragon set this October after taking time off for shoulder surgery. He is currently in rehab and expected to be ready in about a month.
Meanwhile, the crew has kept things moving by filming scenes that don't need him, so the movie is still on track for its June 2027 release.
'Dragon' directed by Neel
Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, is set in the 1960s and follows NTR as a fierce Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company.
The film also features Anil Kapoor and Rukmini Vasanth, with action-packed sequences shot across Africa and Hyderabad: fans are especially hyped about NTR's intense new look for the role.