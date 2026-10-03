Jr NTR to take legal action over morphed 'Chuttamalle' video
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr NTR has strongly condemned the circulation of a morphed video of the song Chuttamalle from his film Devara. The romantic track features him alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Taking to social media, he vowed to take legal action against those responsible for creating and sharing the offensive content. The AI-generated video, which recently went viral, allegedly features sexually explicit imagery of Kapoor.
Actor's reaction
'Shameful beyond words': NTR fumes over morphed content
NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses...some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."
"To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."
Appeal
Actor demands strict regulations against AI
The actor also urged netizens not to engage with such content.
He wrote, "Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter."
"This is a serious issue, and I urge all the state governments and the Government of India to act strongly and bring in strict regulations against the misuse of AI."
Song details
About the song 'Chuttamalle'
Chuttamalle is a romantic song that explores the chemistry between the lead characters.
The song features stunning visuals of forests and beaches and is sung from the perspective of the female lead, Kapoor.
The lyrics express her deep feelings for her love interest, played by NTR.
Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and written by Ramajogayya Sastry, it was sung by Shilpa Rao with choreography by Bosco Martis.
Film details
Know more about 'Devara'
Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features NTR in a double role as Devara and Varadha. The film is set against the backdrop of a power struggle in a coastal region.
It was produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts banners, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it.
The film has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.