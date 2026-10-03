Jr NTR to take legal action over morphed 'Chuttamalle' video

NTR wrote, "Disgusting, Sick and Shameless. In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses...some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words."

"To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."