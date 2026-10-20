Judge Navandar in Courtroom 55 oversees Khan, Baba Siddique trials
Courtroom No. 55 in South Mumbai is suddenly in the spotlight, handling some of the city's biggest organized crime cases, many with a surprising Bollywood connection.
Right now, special Judge Satyanarayan Ramjivan Navandar is overseeing trials linked to attacks on actor Salman Khan and the murder of politician Baba Siddique, making this courtroom a real crossroads for headlines and high drama.
Courtroom hosts MCOCA Bishnoi gang trials
This isn't just any courtroom: it's become a hub for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), especially those involving the Bishnoi gang.
Major incidents like the shooting outside Salman Khan's house and Siddique's murder have only added to its buzz.
With Salman Khan expected to serve as a key witness, Courtroom No. 55 is where Mumbai is seeing how closely crime and show business can mix: what happens next could shape both worlds.