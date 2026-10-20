Judge Navandar in Courtroom 55 oversees Khan, Baba Siddique trials

This isn't just any courtroom: it's become a hub for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), especially those involving the Bishnoi gang.

Major incidents like the shooting outside Salman Khan's house and Siddique's murder have only added to its buzz.

With Salman Khan expected to serve as a key witness, Courtroom No. 55 is where Mumbai is seeing how closely crime and show business can mix: what happens next could shape both worlds.