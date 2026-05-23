Julia Roberts to star in 'Home Economics' movie adaptation
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Julia Roberts will star in the movie adaptation of Katy Hays's upcoming novel Home Economics, reported Deadline. The rights to the book have been acquired by Sony's 3000 Pictures. Roberts will also produce the film through her Red Om Films label with partners Lisa Roberts Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill. Marc Platt will also be a producer through his Marc Platt Productions.
Production details
Hays will executive produce the film
Hays will not only adapt her novel for the screen but also executive-produce the film. The plot details of Home Economics remain undisclosed for now. The book was sold in a competitive auction and is set to be published by Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House's Viking, in 2027. It has also been sold in 11 international territories.
Acquisition process
Roberts has been busy with her upcoming projects
The acquisition of Home Economics by Sony's 3000 Pictures was facilitated by Jake Bauman and the Sony Literary team. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster will be overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. Roberts was last seen in After the Hunt and will soon be seen in Panic Carefully for Warner Bros. Meanwhile, Hays is a New York Times bestselling author known for her debut novel, The Cloister and Saltwater, which is currently on the NYT bestseller list.