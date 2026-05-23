Julia Roberts to star in 'Home Economics' movie adaptation

Hays will not only adapt her novel for the screen but also executive-produce the film. The plot details of Home Economics remain undisclosed for now. The book was sold in a competitive auction and is set to be published by Pamela Dorman Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House's Viking, in 2027. It has also been sold in 11 international territories.

Acquisition process

Roberts has been busy with her upcoming projects

The acquisition of Home Economics by Sony's 3000 Pictures was facilitated by Jake Bauman and the Sony Literary team. Elizabeth Gabler and Aislinn Dunster will be overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. Roberts was last seen in After the Hunt and will soon be seen in Panic Carefully for Warner Bros. Meanwhile, Hays is a New York Times bestselling author known for her debut novel, The Cloister and Saltwater, which is currently on the NYT bestseller list.