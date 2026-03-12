Aamir would have liked Junaid to debut with 'Ek Din'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that his son, Junaid Khan , doesn't seek his advice when choosing film projects. Speaking to Variety India at the trailer launch of Junaid's film Ek Din , he said, "Junaid does not consult me about anything he takes on." If it were up to him, Khan would have preferred Ek Din to be Junaid's debut vehicle. However, post-production delays led to Maharaj and Loveyapa releasing before.

Father-son dynamic More of a friend to my kids, says Khan Khan also spoke about his relationship with Junaid, saying, "At home, I am more like my children's friend rather than their father!" He added that all his children, Junaid, Ira, and Azad, share a similar bond with him. "As for Junaid, I think he's just like me! He has a sharp sense of cinema, of script, of editing and he is quite strong-willed."

Personal touch 'Junaid 1st beat me in chess when he was 18' Khan shared a personal story about Junaid's early chess lessons. "I taught Junaid how to play chess when he was just four years old. He first beat me when he was 18, a full 14 years later." "Now, however hard I try, I can never beat him in the game! He always wins."

Film insights Meanwhile, here's what Khan said about 'Ek Din' Khan described Ek Din as "the kind of classic love story we have not seen in a long while." He revealed that parts of the film were shot in Japan, and the reason for this choice would be revealed upon its release. The film's lead female actor, Sai Pallavi, was praised by Khan for her performance.

