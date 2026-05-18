Junglee Music releases 'Welcome to the Jungle' title track, Kumar-led
Junglee Music just released the title track for Welcome To The Jungle, a Bollywood comedy that's getting a lot of buzz.
The film features Akshay Kumar leading an all-star cast: think Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Lara Dutta.
Title song modernizes Sajid-Wajid original
The title song is a modern spin on Sajid-Wajid's original track, sung by Shaan, Priya Patidar, and Vikram Montrose with lyrics blending Shabbir Ahmed's lines and new touches from Meggha Bali.
Director Ahmed Khan shared that every song in the movie is designed to be "We wanted every song in Welcome To The Jungle to feel cinematic, entertaining, and mounted on a massive scale. Music plays a huge role in building the world and energy of the film. ", aiming to make each track as visually exciting as it is catchy.
The album promises six tracks packed with dance beats and filmic melodies.