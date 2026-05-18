Junglee Music releases 'Welcome to the Jungle' title track, Kumar-led

Title song modernizes Sajid-Wajid original

The title song is a modern spin on Sajid-Wajid's original track, sung by Shaan, Priya Patidar, and Vikram Montrose with lyrics blending Shabbir Ahmed's lines and new touches from Meggha Bali.

Director Ahmed Khan shared that every song in the movie is designed to be "We wanted every song in Welcome To The Jungle to feel cinematic, entertaining, and mounted on a massive scale. Music plays a huge role in building the world and energy of the film. ", aiming to make each track as visually exciting as it is catchy.

The album promises six tracks packed with dance beats and filmic melodies.