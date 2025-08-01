Next Article
Justin Baldoni attends Blake Lively's deposition in NYC
Justin Baldoni was at Blake Lively's deposition in New York City on July 31, 2025, as their legal fight over * It Ends With Us* continues.
The meeting happened at Lively's lawyer's office, after a judge let her team decide the location and who could attend.
The ongoing legal battle
Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation—claims he denies.
Baldoni tried to countersue both Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but those were dismissed by the court.
Both sides are set to testify when the trial starts in March 2026.
Throughout all this, Lively has spoken out about standing up for women's rights and pushing back against retaliatory lawsuits.