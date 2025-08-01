Justin Baldoni attends Blake Lively's deposition in NYC

The ongoing legal battle

Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation—claims he denies.

Baldoni tried to countersue both Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, but those were dismissed by the court.

Both sides are set to testify when the trial starts in March 2026.

Throughout all this, Lively has spoken out about standing up for women's rights and pushing back against retaliatory lawsuits.