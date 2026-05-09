Justin Baldoni focusing on 'moving forward' after Blake Lively lawsuit
What's the story
Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni (42) is reportedly focusing on a new chapter in his life with wife Emily Baldoni in Nashville. The couple has been building a new life there for the past few months, following a legal settlement with actor Blake Lively (38). A source told People, "It's obviously been an incredibly difficult time for the whole family, but Nashville has given them a fresh start."
Family's focus
'Justin's not someone who sits around dwelling...'
The source added, "Justin and Emily are both incredibly resilient and grounded." "Justin's not someone who sits around dwelling on the past and feeling sorry for himself." "Right now, their focus is really on family and moving forward." The couple got married in 2013 and has two children together: daughter Maiya Grace (10) and son Maxwell Roland-Samuel (8).
Legal resolution
Settlement reached just before trial
The settlement between Baldoni and Lively was reached just before a trial scheduled for May 18 in New York. The agreement allows Lively to seek legal fees and damages from Baldoni and individuals associated with Wayfarer Studios. On the work front, Baldoni is part of the producing team for Dinner with Audrey, a biopic starring Thomasin McKenzie as Audrey Hepburn. Lively will next be seen in the action-rom-com The Survival List.