Justin Bieber-Usher get into 'heated' argument at Oscars after-party: Report

Pop sensations Justin Bieber and Usher were involved in a "heated exchange" at an Oscars after-party hosted by Beyoncé and Jay-Z , reported TMZ. The incident allegedly happened at the iconic Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Source told the outlet that Usher allegedly approached Bieber with "energy and anger," leading to a tense confrontation between the two artists.

Details Sources say no physical contact between the 2 Despite the heated exchange, sources said that there was no physical contact between the two. The argument was intense but didn't last long. However, the exact cause of their disagreement remains unclear. This incident comes amid reports of Bieber wanting to distance himself from his past relationships and associations. A source told TMZ that Bieber has "always been rude to Usher."

Celebrity gathering Oscars after-party was attended by several high-profile celebrities The Oscars after-party was a star-studded affair with several high-profile celebrities in attendance. Some of the notable names included Michael B. Jordan, Hailey Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Timothee Chalamet, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Notably, Bieber and Usher share a long-standing personal and professional bond that dates back to 2008, when Usher mentored him and helped launch his career.

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